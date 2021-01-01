ATK Mohun Bagan: Head coach Antonio Habas signs one-year contract extension

Mariners will have Antonio Habas as their boss for the 2021-22 ISL season...

Indian Super League (ISL) ATK Mohun Bagan have extended the contract of head coach Antonio Habas. The two-time ISL winner with ATK has signed a one-year extension, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard led the Mariners to the ISL final in their first-ever ISL campaign but lost the trophy to Mumbai City. Bagan also finished as the runners' up in the league standings which was also topped by the Islanders.

We are delighted to announce that Coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with #ATKMohunBagan ! 💚❤️ #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/HpGKzcqlgz — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 31, 2021

Habas managed to assemble a formidable squad and built a team that was both defensively strong and lethal in the final third. The defence, with the presence of Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri and Pritam Kotal, was the best in the league and had let in just 15 goals in 20 games during the league stage. Striker Roy Krishna recorded 14 goals and 8 assists to be crowned the league's Player of the Season.

Habas has previously lifted the ISL trophy with ATK in 2014 and the 2019-20 season. By finishing the season as runners up last season, he has led Bagan to the AFC Cup 2022 qualifiers as well.

The Spaniard's contract was coming to this year and by giving him a one-year extension, the club has ensured stability going into the next season.