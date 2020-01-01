ATK: It's time for Michael Soosairaj to step up

Soosairaj has been assigned a new role at ATK and it's time to deliver his best performance of the season...

After three seasons of impressive displays for Chennai City and , Michael Soosairaj joined in ahead of the 2019-20 (ISL) season. He is now two steps away from clinching his first trophy.

Between ATK and the final of the ISL is the second leg of the semi-final against . With a 1-0 goal deficit, Antonio Habas' side need all their attackers to fire and in Soosairaj, he has a unique player who can unlock the league-best defence of Bengaluru FC.

Soosairaj was well contained by the Blues defence with the help of Suresh Wangjam whose work-rate was crucial in keeping the ATK winger silent. The former Chennai City winger-turnt-wingback needs to outfox his markers and be more direct in the final third, given his side's need to score at home.

The direct dribbler in Soosairaj has often gone missing this season. With a strong strikeforce at his disposal, Habas took the decision to field Soosairaj, who was a serious threat to opposition full-backs for the last three seasons, as a left-wing-back. His new role restricted his runs forward and gave him added responsibility and he has struggled to find the right balance on the left flank against top teams.

Having scored four goals in 10 starts for Jamshedpur as a skilful left-winger, Soosairaj has netted three in 14 for ATK so far. But being part of a much more competitive group of forwards, he now has the opportunity to make his presence felt in ATK's most crucial game of the season on Sunday.

Soosairaj has not been able to make the same impact at ATK as he had done at his previous clubs. While this is partly due to the change in position, he can still improve going forward in the big games, and the upcoming fixture is certainly an opportunity for the Tamil Nadu-born player.

It is surprising that Soosairaj is yet to register an assist in two seasons of the ISL, despite playing on the wings. It has a lot to do with his tendency to dribble rather than put a cross in. When one compares his stats with ATK's right wing-back Prabir Das, Soosai has put in 27 crosses this season while Prabir has around 55 - double the number.

The defensive stats also read in favour of Das with Sossai struggling when it comes to aerial challenges. In short, the Tamil Nadu winger hasn't been at his best this season in both attacking and defensive roles. But there is no doubting the dribbling ability and talent he has.

In the first leg, it was the defenders who won the battle on the left flank. If ATK need to get past the Blues, the ATK left wing-back needs to own his side of the field.