ATK’s Antonio Habas: Bengaluru are the best team in ISL

The ATK boss is looking forward to testing his players against the best team in the league…

will look to reclaim their place at the top of the table when they take on in their 10th match of the (ISL) season six at home.

Speaking about the opposition, ATK boss Antonio Lopez Habas said, “We have to say that Bengaluru is the best team this season. For us, it’s a very important match. We can know our level playing against last season’s champions. It’s very important for me and my players.

“The target is the same. We want to win the match. It’s the same target we have for every single game.”

ATK have scored the most number of goals (18) in the ISL this season along with and can boast of having the best-attacking line in the league, Bengaluru have conceded the least number of goals (5) among all the teams.

When asked if Wednesday’s battle will be between the best attacking side and the best defensive side, Habas opined, “It’s a very difficult game tomorrow (Wednesday). But (it is) the same as all games, every team has good players. For me, not only against Bengaluru, but it’s very difficult to win against every team. We have to work hard to win against the best.”

Backing new recruit Mandi Sosa, who replaced injured Carl McHugh in the ATK squad recently, the Spanish manager said, “He played in the same team like Roy and Williams. He played 34 matches for them. He’s a graduate. We wanted to sign him in pre-season but it wasn’t possible before. But now we’ve signed him and we’re happy about that.”