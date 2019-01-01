Aston Villa winger Trezeguet breaks Premier League duck against Liverpool

The Egypt international has ended his 12-game drought in England with a first-half strike at Villa Park

Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan has scored his first Premier League goal as took a 1-0 lead against .

Trezeguet, who is making his 10th league appearance since his summer move from Kasimpasa, volleyed home a John McGinn's free-kick in the 21st minute to break the deadlock at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old will be aiming to lead Dean Smith's men to end Liverpool's 10-match unbeaten run in the English top-flight this campaign.

Article continues below

The strike makes Trezeguet the first Egyptian to score for Aston Villa in a Premier League fixture.

32 - Trezeguet is the first Egyptian player to score a @premierleague goal for Aston Villa, meaning players from 32 different nations have now scored in the competition for the Villans (excluding own goals). Shock. #AVLLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

The Villa Park outfit currently sit in the 15th spot in the league table, 17 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's squad, who are at the summit.