Aston Villa star Trezeguet: Al Ahly mentality shaped me for Europe

The 26-year-old spent over a decade with the Egyptian giants before starting his European sojourn in Belgium

Aston Villa winger Mahmoud Trezeguet has described Al Ahly as his home after they equipped him with a winning and fighting mentality.

From rising through their youth ranks to making his professional debut with the Red Devils, Trezeguet spent 14 years at the club and won several laurels.

Before leaving Al Ahly in 2016, the Egypt international won two Caf Super Cups, two Caf Champions League trophies, one Caf Confederation Cup amongst other domestic honours.

The 26-year-old returned to Cairo International Stadium over the weekend to reunite with his former club ahead of their crucial Champions League semi-final fixture against Esperance on June 19 and he was full of praise for their impact on his career.

“Coming home gave me an indescribable feeling," Trezeguet said, as per King Fut. "Coming back brought many memories of the club that introduced me to the world and helped me play abroad.

“Belonging to Al Ahly is an honour to any player, especially that the club doesn’t know the word ‘impossible’, breaking records and standing on coronation podiums is an ordinary thing for Al Ahly.

“I was brought up in the club aiming to win on every occasion, having that mentality helped me a lot in Europe, it made me a fighter.

“I keep in contact with all the players of the team. I also speak with football director Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, who called after my injury to support me.

“Club President and legend Mahmoud El-Khatib was a huge support to me after my injury, talking with him today gave me a boost and it’s something that I will never forget."

Trezeguet is currently in Egypt after a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in April brought an abrupt end to his 2020-21 season.

He disclosed that he is an ardent follower of Pitso Mosimane's team and he was proud of their feat at the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup where they won bronze in Qatar.

"I always watch Al Ahly games and I believe the team can win the Caf Champions League this year too," he continued.

“I remember watching last year’s Caf Champions League final, I broke my Ipad after Afsha’s goal while celebrating.

“After Al Ahly’s bronze medal achievement in the Fifa Club World Cup, I felt immense pride, I told my teammates that my former team is the third in the world, which is a great honour."