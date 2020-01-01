Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Dean Smith's Villans will be out to build on things this season as they attempt to put last season's near-miss behind them

avoided relegation in dramatic fashion during the 2019-20 campaign and will be hoping that consolidating a standing among the Premier League elite proves a little easier this time around.

Dean Smith’s side took their battle to beat the drop down to the final day last season, with the securing of a 17th-place finish sparking scenes of wild celebration for the West Midlands outfit.

Once a staple part of the top-flight calendar, the Villans are determined to re-establish themselves and start setting their sights a little higher than merely avoiding a trapdoor that leads back to the Championship.

They had been due to start the new season with the most testing of trips to , but that game is already having to be rearranged due to the Blues' involvement in the latter stages of the .

Smith's team will instead kick off at home to , with four of their opening six games due to be staged at Villa Park.

Local rivals and will be faced in December, with paying a visit to the West Midlands on Boxing Day.

A tricky end to the season is due to see the Villans take on , and , meaning that safety may need to be secured long before the final sprint towards the finishing post.

Check out the full Aston Villa fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

Aston Villa Premier League 2020-21 fixtures