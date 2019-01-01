Aston Villa land Douglas Luiz in £15m deal as big summer spend continues

Dean Smith has made another addition to a squad preparing for Premier League life, with a Brazilian midfielder acquired from Manchester City

’s summer of big spending shows no sign of slowing down, with Douglas Luiz the latest arrival in a £15 million ($19m) move from .

Dean Smith has received considerable backing since guiding the Villans back to the big time.

There is a desire in the West Midlands to cement a standing among English football’s elite, with it acknowledged that investment will be required in order to achieve that.

Brazilian midfielder Luiz has been acquired to help aid that cause.

He has swapped life on the books of one Premier League club for that at another, with reigning champions prepared to let him move on.

Smith has told Villa's official website of securing the 21-year-old’s signature: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

