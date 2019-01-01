Aston Villa 'disgusted and appalled' by 'racist song'

The Midlands club have pledged to do all they can to identify the supporters involved in the incident

say they are "disgusted and appalled" by a social media video showing a group of supporters "chanting a racist song" at on Saturday.

The footage, which has been widely circulated, appears to show the small section of supporters using lyrics that the club branded a "cheap and insulting stereotype" about Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba. There is also a reference to his Villa team-mate John McGinn.

In a statement posted on the club's official website, Villa say they "wholly condemn" the chant and have urged other supporters to help identify those in the video.

The statement read: "Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players.

"The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

"Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa football club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the police immediately.

"Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

"We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately."

Nakamba is a new signing at the club having joined from Belgian outfit in August.

The 25-year-old began his career at Zimbabwean outfit Bantu Rovers in 2009 before moving to Europe to play for French side Nancy in 2012.

Article continues below

After two seasons in the midfielder moved to Dutch side Vitesse, where he played for three years before joining Brugge.

Nakamba was one of 12 new signings to arrive at Aston Villa in the close season, with the club’s total summer outlay in excess of £120 million ($147.5m).

Dean Smith’s side have taken eight points from their opening eight games of the season to sit in 15th place in the Premier League going into the international break, one point clear of the relegation zone.