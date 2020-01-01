Aston Villa boss Smith offers Trezeguet injury update

The Egypt international came off with a head injury during the Claret & Blue Army’s defeat to the Hammers last month

manager Dean Smith has downplayed the severity of Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ head injury during their 2-1 defeat to .

During the Premier League encounter played at the London Stadium on November 30, the international went down under the challenge of Declan Rice while trying to connect to Douglas Luiz’s flick in the 71st minute.

That left Trezeguet with a deep cut with the medical team rushing to the field to attend to his bleeding head. Subsequently, he was replaced by international Anwar El Ghazi.

Although the referee awarded a penalty to the Villans, Ollie Watkins missed from the penalty mark – failing to beat Lukasz Fabianski who dived the wrong way.

Meanwhile, Smith has revealed that the former and Kasimpasa star is not down with a serious injury and has commenced training with the rest of the squad.

In the second part of his interview with VillaTV, Dean Smith provided an update on the fitness of @RBarkley8, Wesley, @TomHeatonGK and @Trezeguet. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Msy1l46ERV — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 7, 2020

“Trez won the penalty and unfortunately caught his head on Declan Rice’s boot and ended up with a head injury which has been glued,” the 49-year-old Englishman told Aston Villa TV.

“He’s been self-administering a bandage around his head while he trains but he’s still been doing a couple of headers so he’s fine.”

Aston Villa’s fixture against over the weekend was postponed because of a local Covid-19 outbreak as positive cases reached double figures.

The Magpies will wait for more test results before holding a meeting with the Premier League and Public Health to determine when they can return to training.

In nine games played so far in the 2020-21 English top-flight campaign, Trezeguet contributed a great deal, helping his side secure five wins to sit 12th after accruing 15 points with two games in hand.

If the statement by his manager is anything to go by, he is expected to be fit for their next league outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 12 at the Molineux Stadium.

10th placed would be hoping to return to winning ways in the wake of their recent 4-0 defeat to at Anfield on Sunday.