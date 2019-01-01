'Ask the VAR people, not me' - Guardiola refuses to be drawn on refereeing decisions

Having seen a likely penalty not awarded in his team's game on Sunday added to recent VAR controversies the Spanish manager was in a sarcastic mood

Pep Guardiola told reporters to direct their questions to "the VAR people" when asked whether a challenge on David Silva should have earned a penalty in their 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Silva was seemingly brought down in the area in the second half of City's victory at Vitality Stadium on Sunday and replays showed contact on his foot from Jefferson Lerma, but VAR ruled referee Andre Marriner's decision not to award a penalty was correct.

That decision came after Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out for offside in City's opener against West Ham and Gabriel Jesus was denied a last-minute winner against , with both of those decisions involving VAR.

Asked about the challenge on Silva against Bournemouth, Guardiola told reporters: "No, no, no, penalty, no, no.

"It was clear hands last game [against Tottenham], I saw the last game. Penalty? No, please."

Jesus being denied a goal against Tottenham was the second time City have been denied a last gasp winner against Spurs recently.

The Blues thought they had snatched a win in a thrilling quarter-final againt the North London club last season when Sterling scored.

That goal was chalked off after Sergio Aguero was adjudged offside in the build-up, eliminating Guardiola’s men from Europe’s premier club competition.

Asked whether he was briefed that about potential VAR issues in a meeting of all Premier League managers before the season started, Guardiola replied: "Ask [that question] to the VAR people, don't ask to me."

City are unbeaten after three Premier League matches this season and they face and Hove Albion at home on Saturday as they continue their bid for a third straight title.

Guardiola gave a positive outlook of his side's prospects after victories over West Ham and Bournemouth and a draw with Tottenham in their opening matches.

"The challenge this season will be amazing for us," he said. "After winning two titles back-to-back the challenge will be great."

Only one team has won three consecutive English titles in the Premier League era.

City’s Manchester rivals United have done so twice, between 1999 and 2001 and then 2007-9.