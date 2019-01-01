Asian Cup 2019: Anirudh Thapa explains why he didn’t start against Bahrain
India bowed out of the Asian Cup 2019 after they finished at the bottom of the Group A standings after suffering a 0-1 defeat against Bahrain.
The Blue Tigers needed a point to confirm their berth in the round of 16 or should they suffer a defeat, a win for UAE against Thailand would have helped their cause. However, UAE and Thailand played out a 1-1 draw while India conceded a 89th minute penalty to Bahrain.
“We did not need to concede and Thailand did not need to score today but it all went opposite,” said midfielder Anirudh Thapa.