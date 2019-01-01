Ghana's Ashimeru shares delight on facing Real Madrid and Chelsea

The 21-year-old speaks on playing against the renowned clubs in pre-season and his absence from the Black Stars' Afcon squad

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has revealed playing against and during pre-season was a "dream come true".

On returning to the Austrian giants for his first term following loans at Lustenau, Wolfsberger and lately St. Gallen, the U23 ace had the opportunity of lining up against the two renowned clubs as part of preparations for the 2019-20 campaign.

He had 45 minutes of action in each of the games.

“It was like a dream come true for me," Ashimeru told Footballmadeinghana.

"I mean I always watched Chelsea and Real Madrid play as a child supporting them so it was a dream come true.

"I was determined to show that I can play against the big teams in Europe.

"I was ready and excited for the game and after the game I got good feedback from people."

The 21-year-old also spoke about being snubbed by Ghana for the recent in despite his good season at St. Gallen.

“No, it wasn’t shocking or surprising [that I was not called up] because the coach was the one to decide the players he wanted for the nation and I was one of the players he didn’t pick," explained the 21-year-old.

"Most of the players selected were doing well in Europe as well so I wasn’t shocked but calm [about it].

"Normally everyone wants to play for the Black Stars and so I was a bit disappointed but that’s okay."

The former Wafa man is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa U23 Cup of Nations in November.

