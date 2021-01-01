Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold find no winners in Ghana Premier League derby

The Porcupine Warriors and the Miners shared the spoils in their league meeting in Obuasi

Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold played out a 1-1 draw in their Ghana Premier League derby on Sunday.

In the end, the two teams settled for a point apiece in the matchday 11 fixture at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The result has left both teams tied on 17 points but whereas AshGold occupy the 15th position on the league table, Kotoko sit two places below in seventh position owing to an inferior goal difference.

Elsewhere on Sunday, leaders Karela United boosted their quest for a first league title with a 2-0 home win over Aduana Stars. Diawisie Taylor and Kwame Boateng scored in the second half to ensure victory over the 11th-placed Yellow and Mauves.

A big 5-0 home win over Liberty Professionals saw Wafa move to third on the log. Konadu Yiadom scored twice on the day, adding to goals from Marvin Owusu, Sampson Agyapong and Augustine Boakye. The Scientific Soccer Lads are second from bottom on the standings.

In Dormaa, Moro Sumaila scored for visiting Ebusua Dwarfs who held Aduana Stars to a 2-2 draw. Isaac Kwain scored an own goal to give the Crabs a 1-0 lead but Yahaya Mohammed and Sam Adams netted to put the hosts back in front. Aduana hold the sixth position while Dwarfs occupy the 13th spot.

The score was not any different in Elmina where Agyenim Boateng Mensah and Fahadu Suleman found the back of the net for visiting Dreams to cancel out Dennis Mensah and Benjamin Tweneboah strikes for Elmina Sharks. Sharks are ninth on the table, one place above Dreams.

Legon Cities have moved out of the relegation zone following a 1-0 away win over bottom-placed Inter Allies. Matthew Anim Cudjoe's 13th minute strike propelled the Royals to 14th on the standings.

Earlier on Saturday, Hearts of Oak fell 2-0 to Great Olympics in the Accra derby, losing by goals from Maxwell Quaye and Gladson Awako. Olympics are fourth on the table while Hearts sit four places below.

A Kwame Peprah hat-trick and a Boateng Frimpong effort ensured a 4-3 win for King Faisal over Berekum Chelsea whose consolation goals came from Paul Atta Agyei (two) and Stephen Amankonah. Faisal, nonetheless, are caught up in the relegation zone, with the same points as Chelsea who sit one place above.

On Friday, Emmanuel Boakye Owusu, Hafiz Konkoni Wontah and Listowel Amankona found the back of the net to ensure a 3-1 comeback victory for Bechem United over Eleven Wonders. Samuel Boakye broke the deadlock for the away side.