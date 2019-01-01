Arzani reveals encouraging talks with new Celtic coach Lennon

The Aussie looks set for a big season in Scotland

Approaching full fitness after injuring his ACL on debut for last year, Daniel Arzani has revealed positive early talks with new coach Neil Lennon.

Arzani was signed on loan at the Hoops from by Brendan Rodgers with Lennon named as his replacement after the former coach was poached by in February.

With the Socceroos attacker desperate to return from injury with a bang next season, it appears Lennon certainly has the Aussie in his plans.

“I’ve talked a little bit with the new gaffer and, as everyone knows, he’s really passionate about Celtic," Arzani said.

"For me, Neil Lennon is always asking about my rehab and my fitness.

"The gaffer telling you he wants you back, that’s great to know that he’s keen to get me back in the team.

“There are a lot of great players here. But, equally, for me, my focus is on myself. I can’t wait to, hopefully, make a mark on the season ahead.”

After breaking out in 2018, Arzani ended the year on the sidelines and admits his young career has been a rollercoaster at times.

“I’ve had a lot of ups and downs,” he said.

"For me, signing the contract here at Celtic after the World Cup last year was a high, playing my debut was a high, and obviously my ACL injury was a real low. Getting injured like that when you come to a new club, on your debut, that’s gut-wrenching.

"When you’re in the gym, you wonder if it will ever get the same again. But it gets better every single day. I’m really excited going into the season."

Celtic's first match of pre-season takes place on June 30 against Austrian side SC Wiener Neustadt.

The Hoops then have a qualifier against FK Sarajevo on July 9 with Arzani aiming to be fit for the second-leg of that tie.