Arteta's signature was all over Arsenal in Manchester United victory - Oliseh

The Gunners secured their first home win in the English top-flight since October on New Year's Day

Former coach Sunday Oliseh has praised Mikel Arteta's for their technical and tactical prowess in their comfortable 2-0 win over on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave the Gunners maximum points at the Emirates Stadium as they climbed to 10th in the Premier League table.

The North London outfit put in a commanding performance to give Arteta his first win since he took over with a clean sheet.

After praising the team's collective hard work in the victory, Oliseh singled out Arteta's impact on Pepe, who was a threat to the Red Devils' defence in the opening 45 minutes.

"Impressed by the tactical, technical and organised manner Arsenal went about their match today against Manchester United," Oliseh tweeted.

"Victory well deserved in my opinion and kudos to coach Arteta! His signature was all over his team. Especially on Nicolas Pepe."