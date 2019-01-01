Arteta should build Arsenal team around Ozil, says former Gunners winger Pennant

The former winger thinks that the German playmaker is capable of being the focal point in the new manager's starting XI at Emirates Stadium

boss Mikel Arteta should build his team around Mesut Ozil, according to Jermaine Pennant, who thinks the midfielder has been given a "new lease of life".

Ozil has proven to be one of the most divisive players in the Premier League since leaving to join up with the Gunners back in 2013.

The 31-year-old is capable of dictating the pace of a game on his own due to his superb passing range and technical ability, but he has faced constant criticism for his attitude and perceived lack of effort on the pitch.

Under Unai Emery, Ozil found his playing time restricted, which led to plenty of speculation over his future at Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish head coach opted to employ a more pragmatic tactical approach than his predecessor Arsene Wenger, but was ultimately relieved of his duties in November following Arsenal's poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Interim manager Freddie Ljungberg restored Ozil to the starting line up, but ended up leaving him out of his final match in charge against due to his angry reaction to being substituted in a 3-0 defeat to on December 15.

Arteta has no qualms over bringing the German back into the fold for his first game on the touchline though, which saw Arsenal earn a 1-1 draw away at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Pennant is hopeful that Arsenal fans will now "see the Ozil from when he first came to the club", after an encouraging display at the Vitality Stadium.

“They should build it [the team] around Ozil – he’s got a new lease of life," the ex-Gunners winger told Talk Sport.

“When he first came he was a fantastic player; he was getting assists, scoring goals and everyone was raving about him.

“Then Arsene [Wenger] left and Emery came in and things went a little downhill for him. So now he’s got a new lease of life and hopefully, Arsenal fans will see the Ozil from when he first came to the club.”

Pennant went on to express his belief that Arteta can maximise Ozil's output in a way that Emery failed to do, labelling the former Madrid star a "luxurious player".

“I saw him putting tackles in, I saw him chasing back and it was a different Ozil, a happy Ozil,” Pennant added. “He’s not going to be a player who will put in massive 50/50 tackles and win them, your Roy Keanes, or anyone like that.

“Ozil is going to get the ball, spread play and open up the defence and slip the ball through for attacking players.

“You’ve got players like [Lucas] Torreira who will do the sitting, the holding and the tackling. He’s a luxurious player and Arteta is getting something out of him that Unai Emery didn’t get out of him.”

Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Sunday, when they welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for a crucial London derby.

Arteta will then start preparing his squad for another home fixture against on New Year's Day, with little margin for error left as they look to get back in the race for a top-four finish.