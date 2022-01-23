Arteta on Arsenal's disastrous January: We need to start scoring goals

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta says the team must start scoring again amid their rare run of bad form in front of goal.

The Gunners had another slip up against Burnley on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Sean Dyche's team at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal were the dominant attacking side throughout the Premier League match, but failed to get the decisive blow, much to the manager's frustration.

How many shots did Arsenal have?

The north London team made 20 attempts at goal against Burnley. According to Opta, it is the most Arsenal have had at home in the Premier League without scoring in the last six seasons.

Arteta's men have now failed to score in four games in a row for the first time since December 2005.

Their only goal so far in January came in the New Year's day clash against Manchester City, which they lost 2-1.

What did Arteta say?

Arteta was disappointed by the way his team started the match against Burnley, but feels they did everything they could to break the deadlock.

He told Match of the Day: "We started slow, we looked leggy and didn't have enough rhythm or intention to attack the way we wanted. We started to play better, more rhythm and threat and came out in the second half completely different.

"We tried in every different way but lacked the quality in the final third. At the end, when we have a really low block, you need spark and creativity to win football matches and today we didn't do that.

"It is what they do, they want to play a slow game, it takes long, it is their game and you have to respect that.

"We need to start scoring goals and get back the players, the last four weeks it has been extremely difficult to put training sessions and squads together because of the amount of Covid-19 and injuries."

