Arteta: I have faith in Arsenal's youngsters - they're worth the risk

The Gunners boss saw a fresh-faced side earn a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a deserved win over League One promotion hopefuls Portsmouth

Mikel Arteta says he has faith in ’s youngsters after a youthful Gunners side qualified for the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Portsmouth.

Eddie Nketiah and Sokratis scored, with Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Matteo Guendouzi all starting, while January signing Pablo Mari also played 90 minutes.

Arteta was pleased with their performance on what could have been a tricky night. Portsmouth are fighting for promotion from League One, and had been 19 games unbeaten on home soil.

"It's a difficult place to come but I have faith in these kids,” Arteta told BT Sport.

“They always respond and I always knew they would do that. They have to learn from the difficult moments and manage them but they have the talent and desire - look how hard they work.

"The clean sheet is really important and we defended set-pieces much better.

"We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one on one. He's been out for a while but he's back now and he showed what he's capable of doing.

"I'm really enjoying working with this group of players. It's a process. I know [people think] everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn't happen like this.

“I'm seeing a lot of things I'm happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”

Arteta has given plenty of playing time to his young prospects since taking over at the Emirates Stadium, and says they are “worth the risk”.

The chance to rest key first-team players will have also come as a boost alongside the arrival of Mari, though Lucas Torreira could be set for a spell out after being stretchered from the Fratton Park turf.

"I'm really pleased with them [the youngsters],” Arteta added to BBC Sport.

“I'm enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It's always a risk but they're worth the risk.

"It was a great atmosphere and Portsmouth made it difficult. We knew we'd have moments we could suffer but we reacted and got control of the game. We got two goals and could have had a few more.

"Pablo Mari has looked good in training. He's lacking rhythm but very good.

"There is a long way to go [in the ] but we're on the right path. We'll see what happens in the draw. We'll keep going because we love this competition."