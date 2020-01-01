Arteta: Arsenal ship hasn’t turned yet but VAR assistance was most welcome against West Ham

The Gunners boss saw his side grind out a 1-0 derby win over the Hammers and admits they need to improve in order to hit their ultimate targets

Mikel Arteta is encouraged by ’s improvement under his tutelage but says the ship still has to “turn a few more times” in order for ultimate targets to be hit.

The Gunners remain unbeaten through eight Premier League outings in 2020 under their new boss, while progress has also been made to the quarter-finals of the , with a top-four finish and major silverware still up for grabs.

Arteta is credited with having delivered a notable upturn in fortune, but the Spaniard admits that his side are far from the finished article and cannot afford to relax over the coming weeks.

More teams

He told reporters after overseeing a dogged 1-0 derby victory over West Ham: “Turning the corner in terms of results, a little bit in terms of the things I want to see from my team.

“They were telling me now that I turned the ship around, that ship still has to turn a few times more to see what we want to see but it's part of the process.

“It doesn't happen overnight, there are a lot of positives we can take from the eight or nine weeks that we've been here but it will be down to the performances we put in and related to the results.”

Alexandre Lacazette stepped off the bench to grab a priceless match-winner against the Hammers, with the France international giving Arteta a welcome selection headache in the final third.

He added when quizzed on why Eddie Nketiah was favoured from the off again on Saturday: “I have two strikers at the moment that are making life difficult for me but at the same time it's very good. They are both scoring, they are both in a good moment.

“I decided to play Eddie today for the type of defenders they had and the game plan we had but knowing that we needed Laca in the final moments (and) he was ready to do that.

“I saw it straight away the moment I was talking with him, giving him instructions on the touchline, he was alert, focused and I could see in his face he was really determined to come out there and score the goal like he did.”

Article continues below

Arsenal faced an anxious wait before seeing Lacazette’s effort at Emirates Stadium awarded, with technology eventually working in their favour as Mesut Ozil was ruled onside in the build-up to a goal that had initially being chalked off.

Arteta said: “When the goal was disallowed I thought 'Okay, that's fine' then my staff came from the bench and said it's a goal but then it dragged for two-three minutes and then I wasn't very positive about the outcome. So, I'm very pleased with VAR tonight!”

Arsenal will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a testing trip to .