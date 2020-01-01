Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema becomes all-time top scorer in Women's Super League history

The 24-year-old netted for the Gunners against north London rivals Tottenham to become the most prolific player in the league's history

forward Vivianne Miedema has broken Nikita Parris’ record to become the all-time top scorer in Women’s history.

Miedema found the back of the net for the Gunners in Sunday’s north London derby against arch-rivals Hotspur, marking her 50th WSL appearance with her 50th goal to make history.

The 24-year-old’s achievement is made all the more impressive by the fact that she has averaged a goal per game.

More teams

Former record holder Parris, the forward formerly of and , netted 49 goals in 104 games.

Miedema’s latest strike put Arsenal 2-0 up against Tottenham, after Katie McCabe had broken the deadlock with a stunning free kick in just the fourth minute of the first north London derby of the season.

It was her eighth goal of the WSL season, in just her fifth game, continuing some fine form.

The Dutch international, who was crowned a European champion with her country back in 2017 and reached the Women’s World Cup final last summer, started the campaign with a brace against Reading on the opening weekend, as part of a 6-1 Arsenal win.

She then netted twice more the following week, as the Gunners demolished 10-player in a 9-1 victory.

Miedema added another goal in a 3-1 win over and bagged her third brace of the season last weekend in a 5-0 win against .

Article continues below

Since arriving in back in 2017, Miedema has helped Arsenal win the WSL title and the Continental Cup, finishing as top scorer at the end of both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns. During that time, she has also racked up an impressive number of assists, with 21 in her 50 appearances in the league.

Last year, the Gunners finished third in the standings after the season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided on points per game.

However, they currently sit top of the table this season, boasting a 100 per cent record from the first five games and a goal difference of plus 20, which places them in first, above an side who have won all of their matches to date.