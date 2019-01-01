Arsenal’s Aubameyang hails Lacazette’s impact in Chelsea win

The Frenchman steered the Gunners to victory against their bitter rivals the Blues and the Gabon international has lauded his strike partner

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has praised Alexandre Lacazette for his role in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Chelsea in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring before Laurent Koscielny’s header sealed the victory to help Unai Emery’s men maintain a fifth spot in the log having garnered 44 points from 23 games.

Aubameyang and Lacazette have formed a formidable partnership since the former joined the side in January 2018.

They have scored 22 Premier League goals between themselves this season and the Gabon international is delighted to be reunited with his ‘friend’ on the pitch against the Blues.

“It was really nice [playing with Lacazette],” Aubameyang said after the game.

“I think we made a lot of runs, with a lot of effort for the team, and we worked a lot and of course we are happy when we play together because we have such a good feeling between us. It was cool.

“When I joined Arsenal he was here and he came to me and talked to me and now we are going well, we have the same vision about football and I love him. He is a great guy.

“I think it is nice between us, it’s not a bad rivalry, we are friends when one is going well the other is happy and that’s the most important thing, to do well.”

Arsenal are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and the former Borussia Dortmund striker believes the Gunners can finish in top four at the end of the season.

“It was very important. We knew that it was important to get a result,” he continued.

“It’s a very good win for us because now we are only three points from Chelsea. We’re not far. We will try to keep the distance very low.”

Arsenal will now shift focus to their FA Cup tie against Manchester United on Friday.