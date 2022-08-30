Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Gunners are the only team chasing a perfect record in the 2022-23 Premier League as they welcome Steven Gerrard's men to the Emirates

Arsenal aim for five wins in as many 2022-23 Premier League games when they host Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Atop the table with 12 points, two more than Manchester City, the London-based side had to come from behind to beat Fulham on Saturday with Martin Odegaard on target in successive games before Gabriel Magalhaes scored a late winner.

Arsenal otherwise started the season with comprehensive wins over Crystal Palace (2-0), Leicester City (4-2) and Bournemouth (3-0).

Aston Villa do not enjoy the same kind of form at the 15th spot as they have failed to win three of their four games so far this season. Their last result was a 1-0 home defeat against West Ham. They did record a 2-1 victory over Everton sandwiched between 2-0 and 3-1 defeats to Bournemouth and Crystal Palace but recorded a 4-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

While Mikel Arteta couldn't have asked for a better start to their campaign, Villa will look to capitalise on the problems Fulham caused Arsenal and GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with the midweek action in Emirates.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Aston Villa Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Arsenal’s Premier League home against Aston Villa will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 4, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website. Viewers can sign up to a monthly pass on BT Sport for £25.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught through the Peacock Premium streaming service.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport App & website US N/A Peacock Premium

Arsenal squad & team news

Thomas Partey (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (thigh) remain doubts after missing the last match, and also given that Arsenal face Manchester United next.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu could come in with Gabriel Jesus to continue in attack.

Generally no changes to the squad named in the Fulham win, while Reiss Nelson is set to miss out due to a thigh problem.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Tierney, White, Magalhaes, Holding, Soarez, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Bellerin Midfielders Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lokonga, Elneny, Xhaka, Vieira, Maitland-Niles, Zinchenko Forwards Nketiah, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Jesus, Nelson

Aston Villa squad & team news

Diego Carlos is yet to recover from his Achilles tendon injury, but there are signs that Tyrone Mings can return after missing the West Ham game due to illness.

Calum Chambers is probably the one to slip out if Mings is passed fit.

There may be some shots called by Gerrard as Jacob Ramsey and Leon Bailey could be tipped for a start, while Ollie Watkins is set to partner Philippe Coutinho up front.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins, Coutinho