How to buy Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets

See the North London derby live in action this season

The Premier League has its share of dramatic derbies, but nothing screams drama and deep-rooted rivalry quite like the North London derby. Though several teams can lay claim to their involvement, the contest has long been viewed as the clash between two typical top-six titans - Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Less than five miles apart, to the north of the city’s beating heart, the Gunners and the Lilywhites have played out their tense encounters since 1909, when Arsenal made the move from their old home of Woolwich.

Particularly amid a top-flight dominated by Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea over the past decade, the clash between the two teams has lost none of its luster and continues to draw impressive crowds both in attendance and across televisions worldwide, serving up fierce drama between both teams and fans.

But just how will you be able to pick up a ticket and ensure you are in the stands this season for all the action? GOAL talks you through your options for snagging a seat to see Arsenal versus Tottenham, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

How to get Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets

As one of the biggest games not only on the regular Premier League schedule but across the English sporting calendar and worldwide, tickets are often highly sought after for the North London derby, making it frequently tough to obtain them.

However, fans might be able to purchase their tickets through two official vendors - both Arsenal’s official ticket portal, and Tottenham’s official ticket portal.

In addition, supporters may wish to look at secondary resale options, with StubHub a viable alternative to purchase your seat through. Remember to ensure the terms and conditions are read before making a purchase, and that you buy from a trusted source.

Arsenal vs Tottenham ticket prices

Prices for the North London derby this season have been revealed, with ticket costs set to fluctuate depending on whether fans are looking to attend the fixture at either Emirates Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

If supporters attend the former in the home stand, costs will be between £70.00 and £103.00 for adults, while those who attend the latter as home fans will pay between £52.00 and £98.00.

With prices set in advance, there should be no change depending on demand, though they will still be subject to change at the club's discretion. Resale options, such as through StubHub, will also be available but are likely to fluctuate in terms of cost, particularly as we get closer to the game.

Arsenal vs Tottenham fixtures for 2023-24 season

As fixtures stand, Arsenal and Tottenham will meet twice for the North London derby this season in the Premier League, with the former set to host first and the latter to host second. The first, at Emirates Stadium, will be played on September 24, 2023, while the second will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 27, 2024.

The games will mark the 194th and 195th meetings between the pair. Last season, Arsenal scored double delights on their way to a second-place finish, having come perilously close to Premier League success. Even tougher for Tottenham, they will play without the fixture’s all-time top goalscorer Harry Kane this season, following his move to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal vs Tottenham 2023-24 fixtures

Date Stadium Price September 24, 2023 Emirates Stadium £70.00+ April 27, 2024 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium £52.00+

FAQs

When do tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will go on sale some weeks ahead of each fixture. With demand expected to be significant for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

Where can I buy tickets?

Fans looking to buy tickets for the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham can purchase them from official club ticket portals.

Additionally, supporters can consider secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, in order to explore further options for purchasing their seat for either clash at Emirates Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

How can I increase my chances of getting tickets?

The best way to increase your chances of getting tickets to the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham is to make sure you remain on top of all updates from both clubs over the fixtures. While most seats will have already been allocated to season ticket holders, fans can still obtain an individual match pass.

Can I purchase Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets online?

Yes, in fact most of, if not the full allocation of tickets made available to fans, will be only online ahead of each game this season.

Log onto the official club ticket portals to keep yourself updated on availability, or you can take a look at your secondary resale options through StubHub to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets to secure good seats?

With the North London derby subject to high demand each season, fans can often count themselves lucky to get a seat, never mind which one. However, if you hope to obtain the best spot you can for the clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, then we recommend looking to make your purchase as early as possible.

Are Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets available at the stadium on match days?

While some fixtures may have tickets available on the day at the stadium box office in the Premier League, the North London derby is not one of them. Anticipation is so high for both encounters, that they will typically sell out far in advance of kick-off.

That means you will need to purchase your ticket ahead of the game, either through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Are Arsenal vs. Tottenham tickets available for international fans?

International fans are able to purchase tickets for the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham the same way domestic fans do, through channels such as official ticket portals and secondary resale sites like StubHub.

Final Words

High demand for seats at the North London derby means it can be a struggle for those who want to see Arsenal and Tottenham in action, particularly if they are not a season ticket holder.

However, if they are willing to try their luck and consider secondary resale options at a higher cost, fans will still be able to get their hands on a ticket for the game and ensure they can cheer the sides on from the stands.

