Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Cardiff

Everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's Premier League match against Neil Warnock's side at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal face Cardiff on Tuesday night where the Welsh side will be playing their first match since the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.​

Sala and pilot David Ibbotson went missing last week and Warnock says that some players have been affected more than others, which he will take into consideration when picking his team.



Cardiff fans will be reportedly giving out daffodil badges to Arsenal fans before the game and plan to reveal a large banner of Sala in the away end.

Arsenal Injuries

Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan is slowly being reintegrated into training following a broken metatarsal, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos is ruled out for at least two to three weeks with an ankle injury.

Laurent Koscielny has bruising and soft tissue swelling to his face and jaw and is unlikely to be risked.





Arsenal Suspensions

Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.

Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up

Unai Emery faces a selection headache in defence with Sokratis and Koscielny both out, meaning Nacho Monreal looks set to partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre back.



Konstantinos Mavropanos also remains an option at centre back but it remains to be seen whether Emery will start the 21-year-old who only recently returned from injury.



In attack, Mesut Ozil could come back in the no.10 role while Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are probably starters upfront.​

Cardiff Team News

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock faces a decision over which players are in the right frame of mind to play following the the tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala.



Sean Morrison is sidelined following an appendicitis operation.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

The game will not be shown live in the UK and kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET). It will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBC Sports Gold.

