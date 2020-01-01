Arsenal star Aubameyang suffering worst league goal drought in six years

The Gunners skipper's failure to hit the back of the net has produced a run of form not seen since his Dortmund days

talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has continued his struggles as he has now gone five league games without a goal for the first time since 2014.

The Gunners captain's failure to find the back of the net was punctuated by his team losing 1-0 to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Substitute Jamie Vardy scored the Foxes' winner in the 80th minute after heading into an empty net when Cengiz Under's cross had taken Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno out of the game.

More teams

His opposite number Aubameyang went into the Leicester match with only six shots in his five previous Premier League games - but did score the winner mid-week against in the .

The 31-year-old only managed two shots against the Foxes with the most notable a wayward header during a first half in which a dominant Arsenal failed to capitalise.

It's the first time Aubameyang has failed to score a goal in five consecutive league games since he didn't hit the back of the net for Dortmund during the same amount of matches in 2014.

5 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five league matches without a goal for the first time since November 2014, while playing for . His Expected Goals total of 0.43 ranks only 77th in the Premier League this campaign. Struggles. pic.twitter.com/rB6asE3F6C — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2020

Aubameyang's profligacy in front of goal has contributed a team tally of only eight goals in six Premier League games, which is Arsenal's second-lowest amount in the last 20 top-flight seasons (five goals in 2015-16).

The defeat to Leicester was Arsenal's first at home in 2020 and their first loss at the Emirates since Mikel Arteta's first home game in charge against in December 2019.

Leicester have risen to fourth in the Premier League table with the smash-and-grab victory, which was their first away win at Arsenal since September 1973, ending a run of 27 matches with an away victory against the Gunners in all competitions.

Article continues below

The Foxes have had a better start to the season than their title-winning campaign in 2014-15, with their fourth victory in six games emulating their best start to a Premier League campaign in 2000-01.

Despite coming into the match under an injury cloud, Vardy entered in the 60th minute and scored his 11th goal in 12 Premier League games against Arsenal, with only Wayne Rooney (12) scoring more.

His strike was also his fifth goal at the Emirates Stadium, meaning he overtakes Harry Kane (four) as the most prolific opposition striker at the Gunners home ground.