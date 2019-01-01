Arsenal smash their transfer record to sign £72m Nicolas Pepe

The Gunners have confirmed the capture of the Ivory Coast international from Lille - who has signed a five-year contract

have confirmed the signing of Nicolas Pepe in a £72 million ($87m) deal.

The international becomes the club’s fourth signing of the transfer window and the deal smashes the club’s transfer record, which was previously set by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £56m ($68m) move from in 2018.

Pepe has been in since Tuesday morning when he travelled to Arsenal’s training centre at London Colney to undergo a medical and meet his new team-mates.

And - despite a slight delay in finalising the paperwork - the Gunners have officially announced the capture of the 24-year-old from .