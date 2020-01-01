Arsenal sign Moller as Swedish striker nicknamed 'Ibra' seals switch to Emirates Stadium

The Gunners have snapped up the highly-rated teenage frontman from Malmo and intend to be the ones to benefit from his considerable potential

have announced the signing of Nikolaj Moller from .

The Gunners’ move to land the talented teenager was confirmed by Goal on Monday, with Moller reportedly having been nicknamed 'Ibra', in reference to Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, during his time at .

An agreement for the 18-year-old frontman was pushed through prior to the latest transfer deadline passing and it is understood that Arsenal have parted with around £450,000 to secure Moller’s signature, tying him to a four-year contract at Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League outfit said in a statement on their official website: “Nikolaj Moller has joined us from Swedish side Malmo. He will link up with our Professional Development Phase this season.

“The 18-year-old centre forward is a powerful striker and prolific goalscorer. He has spent most of his youth career in , but recently spent time on loan in at Bologna’s academy.



“We all welcome Nikolaj to Arsenal and look forward to watching his development with us. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Moller will be linking up with Steve Bould’s U23s squad at Arsenal, rather than Mikel Arteta’s senior side.

He is the latest in a series of signings to bolster Bould’s ranks for the coming season, following on from the additions of George Lewis, Tim Akinola and Jonathan Dinzeyi.

The Gunners have always looked to build with one eye on the future, with their academy system having proved particularly fruitful down the years.

Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah are among the home-grown stars currently seeing regular game time, with the likes of Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock also forming part of the senior fold.

Moller will be hoping to tread a similar path at some stage, with there plenty of potential still to be unlocked in his game.

Arsenal intend to be the ones to benefit from that, with another goal-getter added to their ranks.

Moller has some way to go before he can claim to be following in the footsteps of iconic countryman Ibrahimovic but, as a tall forward who is good with his feet, he does share many similarities with the superstar.