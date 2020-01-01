Arsenal set for worst Premier League season since 1995 thanks to away struggles

The Gunners have had a disappointing season despite appearing to make positive steps under their new manager

will record their worst Premier League finish since 1995 following their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday evening in their penultimate match in the competition.

The single-goal defeat means the Gunners can now only finish between eighth and 10th position with a final league contest to come against at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

In 1995, Arsenal crashed to a 12th-placed finish in a campaign that saw long-serving boss George Graham dismissed mid-season after nearly nine years in charge of the club.

With all their away fixtures now complete, the Gunners also equalled their record for their worst season on the road in 2017-18 with only four victories.

Two of Arsenal's four travelling wins have come since football's return from the coronavirus break - against and - after the club picked road success versus Newcastle and West Ham earlier in the season.

It is also the third consecutive season the Gunners have lost 10 league matches - with the club last losing that amount of matches consecutively or more over a seven-year period between 1981-88.

10 - Arsenal have lost 10 league matches for a third consecutive season for the first time since a run of seven between 1981/82 and 1987/88. Testing. #AVLARS pic.twitter.com/ZbRA78cYzO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 21, 2020

Arsenal's loss to Villa came courtesy of a vicious half-volley from Trezeguet in the 27th minute which speared past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez at the near post.

The result against Villa was a disappointing end to a week that saw the Gunners defeat champions 2-1 in the league before knocking holders out of the competition at the semi-final stage at Wembley.

Arsenal appointed former captain Mikel Arteta as their new boss in December after deciding to part ways with Unai Emery the previous month.

The Gunners coach believes the Villa performance was the result of a full-on week for his squad but believed his players were still competing to get back in the match through the final stages.

"Congratulations to Villa because they were put under a lot of pressure and they managed to win the game," Arteta todl Sky Sports. "We were in some really good positions but we didn’t manage to deliver the ball.

"Emotionally and physically it’s been a very demanding week but I saw a team who wanted to fight until the end. I’m not disappointed about the attitude – I know where we are in certain areas and where we need to improve more. We will get that."