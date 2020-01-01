Arsenal must get Aubameyang to sign new contract - Simon Jordan

The English business tycoon believes the Gunners need to tie the Gabon forward down at the Emirates rather than let him leave

Former owner Simon Jordan has advised to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign a new contract and not let him leave for free.

The 30-year old Gabon international's future at the Emirates Stadium has been under heavy speculation, with the Gunners lack of success on the pitch, a perceived frustration.

Aubameyang's contract ends in the summer of 2021 and should he fail to strike an improved deal, he will be heading out of north London for free.

“For him [Aubameyang] to go for free, having paid the best part of £60m for him, doesn’t make any sense," Jordan told talkSPORT .

“I think they’ve got to try and get this boy to sign.

“He’s been there for two years and it’s perplexing to me why he’s not on a four-year contract anyway."

Aubameyang was signed from for £56 million two years ago, and Jordan thinks its bad management for Arsenal to have let his contract reach this point before renewing, insisting the way Aaron Ramsey left for free should not be allowed to happen.

“He was 28 when they bought him, so why would they have not put him on a four-year contract and not be under pressure 18 months into the contract as a matter of course? It’s bad thinking, bad management and bad planning," Jordan continued.

“Arsenal are not going to sit there and just allow Aubameyang to do what Aaron Ramsey did.

“He’s a £60m player, in their view, he’s a top player.”

Aubameyang has found the back of the net 14 times in the Premier League this season.

He is four strikes shy of reaching half a century of goals in the English top-flight.