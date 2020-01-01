Arsenal midfielder Elneny tests positive for coronavirus on international duty with Egypt

The 28-year-old has been in excellent form for the Gunners this season but could be set to miss some of their upcoming fixtures

midfielder Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced.

He is said to be asymptomatic and in good condition, and he will take another test as confirmation as he tested negative on Sunday following ’s 1-0 win over Togo.

News of Elneny’s positive test comes days after Liverpool star Mohamed Salah also tested positive. Egypt’s team doctor Mohamed Abou Elela confirmed Salah was suffering from ‘mild’ symptoms and would self-isolate in until he returned a negative test.

Elneny has been in excellent form for Arsenal this season and his absence would come as a significant blow to Mikel Arteta after the international break.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at and it had seemed as though his time at the Gunners was drawing to an end, but he has resurrected his career in north London under Arteta.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he thought his loan spell had done him good, and that Elneny has been ‘unbelievable’ so far this season.

"I think his loan spell was good for him - to go out and get some more experience,” Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official website. “He came back with that experience and that's really important too. How he's been playing since he came back is just unbelievable.

"We want to give everything, in every minute and that's exactly what Mo is doing.

“He's a funny guy, and I think we are similar people. We are both always smiling and being positive, so when we get together it's always funny - we laugh a lot. It's really, really nice to be around him.”

Elneny will no doubt be hoping to return for Arsenal as soon as possible, with a number of important fixtures coming up.

Currently 11th in the Premier League, the Gunners return to action after the international break with a trip to Leeds, before another away game against Norwegian side Molde in the group stage.

Arsenal then host and before a North London Derby game away to on December 12.

Elneny has made 11 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, with two of their three Premier League defeats coming in games he didn't feature in.