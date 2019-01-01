Arsenal-linked Meunier appeals for stay at PSG

The Gunners' rumoured interest in the right-back could be scaled back after the defender told Paris Saint-Germain of his hopes for a new deal.

Thomas Meunier put the onus on to provide clarity on his future by confirming he wants to remain at the club.

Right-back Meunier joined the giants back in 2016, however is out of contract in 2020. Reports have suggested links with a move to the Premier League this summer, but the 27-year-old has made it very clear that he wants to remain in the French capital

and have reportedly expressed an interest in the international after filled their vacancy in the position with the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

PSG could listen to offers if head coach Thomas Tuchel deems him surplus to requirements the player’s preference is to stay and fight for a new deal.

"The club knows my intentions. I want to stay in Paris," Meunier told France Football . "The executives know I am open to spending my fourth season here and to signing a new contract.

"It will be their decision - everything is in their hands."

The player seems extremely settled in Paris, and he enjoys his time away from football in his adopted home.

"When I have free time on weekends, I always do things for kids,” Meunier continued. “We often go to the Museum of Science and Industry. It's great.

Article continues below

“During the week, the Coach likes to set the training at the end of the afternoon. So, when my children are at school, I enjoy free time with my wife. We go to the cinema a lot. The cinema is just beautiful in the mornings. There are only three people in there, it's perfect. We also see a lot of exhibitions. I love the Pompidou Centre. Paris is just amazing.”

Meunier made 19 starts in Ligue 1 last season as he faced competition from 22-year-old defender Thilo Kehrer and former man Dani Alves, the latter who is now a free agent. It now seems like the former man is ready and willing to fight for his place at a club and in a city where both him and his family are extremely happy and settled.