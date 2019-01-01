Arsenal legend Ian Wright backs Benni McCarthy after Cape Town City sacking

The ex-England international sent a message of support to the former Bafana Bafana star following his sacking

Former striker Ian Wright has sent a message of encouragement to Benni McCarthy after the ex- international was fired by on Sunday.

Touted as one of the brightest coaching prospects in South African football, McCarthy's tenure as City coach ended unceremoniously after the club managed just two wins in their last 18 games in all competitions.

But an outpour of sympathy lit up social media, with Wright sending his good wishes to McCarthy who had been at the helm of the club since 2017.

"Bigger things ahead my friend," tweeted Wright.

Bigger things ahead my friend — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 4, 2019

Also coming in to show support for McCarthy was captain Happy Jele.

Article continues below

"Farewell coach. All the best in your journey," Jele wrote.

Farewell coach. All the best in your journey — Happy Jele (@JeleHappy) November 4, 2019

Interestingly, McCarthy's name is already being mentioned as a possible Orlando Pirates coach should interim trainer Rhulani Mokwena's position not be made permanent.

Vasili Manousakis takes over as Cape Town City interim coach and is expected to be in charge of Wednesday's showdown against at home.