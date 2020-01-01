Arsenal get Tierney injury boost but Cedric ruled out of Carabao Cup clash with Leicester

The Scotland international injured himself in the warm-up prior to Saturday's match against West Ham

have received an injury boost as Kieran Tierney's groin injury has been confirmed as minor.

Tierney injured himself in the warm-up prior to Saturday's match against West Ham, with Sead Kolasinac replacing him at left-back.

Following the match, which the Gunners won 2-1 thanks to a late Eddie Nketiah goal, head coach Mikel Arteta tried to calm fears over Tierney's injury.

"Kieran is fine. He had a little muscular discomfort in the last few days. He tried today and worked in the warm-up but he wasn't feeling comfortable today," Arteta said.

"We believed that he was going to be fit but during the warm-up, in the last 10 minutes, he said he wasn't feeling OK. We had to make a decision. We were prepared just in case and Kola came on and had a good game."

Though there were fears over the international's health following an injury-hit debut season with the Gunners, the club have now confirmed that Tierney is "settling well" and hoping to return to training this week.

"Tight left groin on Saturday," read an injury update from Arsenal's official website. "Settling well and aiming to resume full training later this week."

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed that full-back Cedric Soares would miss Wednesday's match against as a "precaution" as he continues to battle a calf injury.

Soares, who joined Arsenal on a permanent deal in June, has not played since making an appearance off the bench against in the Community Shield last month.

One player who does look set to face the Foxes is Runar Alex Runarsson, who only just signed from for just over £1 million.

The Icelandic goalkeeper is in contention after joining the Gunners as a back-up for Bernd Leno, following Emi Martinez's £20m ($25.7m) move to last week.

In other injury news, Arsenal said that Emile Smith Rowe is aiming to return to full training within the next 10 days after suffering a shoulder injury.

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, meanwhile, is hoping to return to full training this week as he recovers from a calf injury.