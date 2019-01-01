Arsenal confirm Ozil and Kolasinac out of squad as police investigate 'security incidents'

The pair were victims of an attempted car-jacking in July and will be out of the squad for their opener as authorities investigate the situation

have announced Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad that opens the Premier League season against Newcastle, following "further security incidents" which the club says are being investigated by police.

The pair were the victims of an attempted car-jacking in late July, after returning to London following the club's tour of the United States.

The statement from the club says: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives. We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

Arsenal have declined to comment further on the situation.

Sources tell Goal both Ozil and Kolasinac are safe and unharmed but they have been targeted more than once, in separate incidents over the past couple of days.

Ozil and Kolasinac were first attacked July 25 by masked assailants allegedly armed with knives, with both players escaping the incident unharmed.

Video on social media surfaced following the incident of Kolasinac appearing to try to fight some of the attackers.

Ozil took refuge in a nearby Turkish resturaunt called Likya, and the assailants fled the scene empty-handed after restaurant staff came to the pair's aid.

Police confirmed the incident at the time but did not make any arrests in the case, and were continuing enquiries into the matter.

Following the incident, Ozil thanked fans for their support while Kolasinac took to social media to claim they were fine, though Arsenal manager Unai Emery held them duo out of his side's next pre-season friendly.

Both had featured since for the Gunners in the run-up to the 2018-19 Premier League season, which gets underway on Sunday against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Arsenal follow up with their first home game of the season the following week against , and then face top-six rivals and in their next two matches.