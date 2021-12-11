Arsenal's Aubameyang dropped from squad for disciplinary breach

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from the squad due to a disciplinary breach, Mikel Arteta has revealed.

GOAL reported on Friday that the striker failed to report to London Colney for the final training session ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Southampton.

Originally it was thought the Gabon international might have been unwell, but Arteta has since stated that Aubameyang has been dropped due to falling afoul of club rules.

What was said?

Speaking ahead of the Saints clash, Arteta told Sky Sports: “Unfortunately [he's been dropped] due to a disciplinary breach.

Article continues below

“I think we have been very consistent that we have certain non-negotiables in the team that we have set ourselves as a club and he's not involved today.

“It's not an easy situation and not a situation we want to have our club captain in.”

More to follow...