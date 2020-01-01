Aribo’s Rangers lose against Hamilton Academical

The Nigeria international was in action as Steven Gerrard’s men suffered their second consecutive defeat in front of their own fans

Joe Aribo was on parade as lost 1-0 to Academical in Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox Stadium

The 23-year-old midfielder was handed a starting role in the encounter but could not help his side avoid defeat in front of their own fans.

After their elimination from the with defeat to Hearts last weekend, Steven Gerrard’s men failed to bounce back from the setback.

With no goal in the first half, David Moyo broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, which was enough to hand the visitors maximum points.

Aribo, featured for the duration of the game as the Gers were condemned to their fourth loss in the Scottish top-flight this season.

The international will hope to help second-placed Rangers return to winning ways when they face Ross County on Sunday.