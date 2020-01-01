Aribo grabs assist as Hearts end Rangers’ winning streak

The Nigeria international made a key contribution but his effort could not help the Gers from avoiding defeat against Daniel Stendel’s men

Joe Aribo provided an assist as lost 2-1 against Hearts in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game at Tynecastle Park.

The Super Eagles midfielder was handed his 19th league appearance and delivered impressive performance in his quest to help his side extend their seven-game winning run.

Aribo set up Ryan Kent in the 47th minute to open the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men but they failed to build on the fine start, allowing Hearts to claw their way back into the game.

Steven Naismith levelled matter for Daniel Stendel’s men before Liam Boyce grabbed the winning goal seven minutes before full-time.

Aribo featured for the duration of the game while Anglo-Nigerian Sheyi Ojo replaced Glen Kamara in the 73rd minute.

Despite the defeat, the Gers maintain their second place on the league table with 53 points from 21 games.

The 23-year-old will hope to put in another impressive shift when Rangers take on Ross County in their next league game on Wednesday.