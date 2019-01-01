'Argentina lucky to be alive at Copa' - Scaloni admission after penalty drama against Paraguay

The Albiceleste are only just clinging to hopes of securing progress after being held to a 1-1 draw, with their coach conceding they are fortunate

Lionel Scaloni admitted were "lucky" to still be alive in the Copa America after a 1-1 draw with on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi's second-half penalty cancelled out Richard Sanchez's goal in the Group B clash in Belo Horizonte.

But Argentina also needed goalkeeper Franco Armani, who saved a spot-kick from Derlis Gonzalez to earn his side their first point of the tournament.

Scaloni, whose team are facing a group-stage exit and need a win over on Sunday, said Argentina were fortunate.

"The solution is that we have to win. We are lucky to be alive," he told a news conference.

"We have to look more like the second half, but be more balanced and thus be able to manage the game."

He added: "Our first half was not good, we played with desperation at times and we couldn't control the play or create attacks.

"We had a very clear plan but couldn't execute it as we kept losing the ball.

"They scored with their first attack and that caused us a lot of uncertainty.

"For a team like Argentina, which feels like it always has to win, the first blow is hard to take, but we assured the players at half time that it was just one goal."

The introduction of Sergio Aguero at the interval led to a more dangerous Argentina as the forward played alongside Messi and Lautaro Martinez.

But an unhappy Martinez was substituted in the 67th minute with what was later described as a glute injury.

"I don't know if it was the best version [before Martinez came off], but without a doubt it was the most dangerous," Scaloni said.

"Sergio entered very well."

Argentina remain bottom of the group on one point, behind (six), Paraguay (two) and (one) ahead of Sunday's games.