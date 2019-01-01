Argentina-Chile set for Los Angeles Coliseum friendly in September

The two South American nations will square off this fall for just the second time since the 2016 Copa America Centenario final

The last time and squared off in the United States, it ended with Lionel Messi announcing his international retirement.

With the global superstar back in the fold, currently taking part in the Copa America, fans in Los Angeles will be hoping to see Messi at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in September. Argentina and Chile will play an international friendly at the historic venue on Sept. 5, a company putting on the match announced Tuesday.

The most recent meeting between the Albiceleste and La Roja was in World cup qualification, with Messi scoring from the spot in a 1-0 Argentina victory. The meeting prior to that was the Copa America Centenario final in the Meadowlands, with Chile topping Argentina on penalty kicks to defend its 2015 Copa America final win. That title also was won by Chile after a scoreless draw.

While this fall's meeting between the South American sides would have less at stake, it does fall during a FIFA window. That means Europe-based stars like Messi, Sergio Aguero and Lautaro Martínez would be released by their clubs to take part in the match, as would players like Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez and Charles Aranguiz for Chile.

“Once again we at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, home of two Summer Olympics, two Super Bowls, a World Series and five Concacaf Gold Cup matches welcome the greatest athletes of international futbol to our stadium to showcase their talents to the world," Joe Furin, general manager of the venue, said in a news release. "September 5 will be our first international futbol match since completing a multi-million-dollar renovation to this national landmark. With this event we look forward to hosting futbol fans from around the world."

It won't take long for the Coliseum to host international matches once again, with and ready to square off at the venue five days later.

All four of those South American teams are currently in the Copa America quarterfinals in Brazil, with the host Selecao taking on on Thursday, Argentina meeting and Chile facing on Friday, and Peru going up against on Saturday.