Aouar, Upamecano and Camavinga called up by France

Manager Didier Deschamps has included the youngsters of African descent in the Blues squad for their games next month

midfielder Houssem Aouar, centre-back Dayot Upamecano and ' rising star Eduardo Camavinga have been called up by for the first time.

The youngsters of African descent have been included in Didier Deschamps’ team to face and in the Nations League scheduled for September 5 and 8 respectively.

Aouar has been delivering eye-catching performances for Lyon since his promotion to the senior level in 2017.

The midfielder, who holds Zinedine Zidane as his role model, has bagged 16 goals in 96 league appearances for the Jean-Michel Aulas outfit.

Aouar is eligible to feature for despite playing for the French youth teams at the U17 and U21 levels, but he is now set to follow in the footsteps of his role model Zidane, who is also of Algerian descent.

Upamecano has been delivering solid defensive performances for RB Leipzig since teaming up with the German club in 2017.

The defender has since made 83 league appearances for the Red Bulls and featured prominently as Julian Nagelsmann’s side reached the semi-final of the 2019-20 .

The 21-year-old starlet of Bissau-Guinean descent has featured for France at the U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, and is now set to make his debut for the Blues.

Camavinga, meanwhile, has been a consistent figure for Rennes, making 33 league appearances since his promotions to the Red and Blacks senior team in 2019 at only 17 years.

The midfielder has featured for France U21 and his chances of representing Angola, where he was born, or the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the country of his parents, will end if he makes an appearance for France senior team in September.

France have regularly been bolstered by players of African origin, with World Cup winners Samuel Umtiti of and Paul Pogba, whose family are from Guinea, notable recent examples.