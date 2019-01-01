Antonio Habas hails 'fantastic' ATK

The ATK boss was pleased with the performance of his players against NorthEast United...

returned to winning ways in style as they routed FC 3-0 to climb back to the top of the (ISL) table on Saturday.

Roy Krishna and David Williams’ partnership upfront was too hot to handle for the Highlanders as they guided the Kolkata club to glory.

Speaking about his team’s performance, ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas said, “It was a perfect match today and the players played a fantastic game.”

The Spanish boss was all praise for opponents NorthEast United and also suggested that Asamoah Gyan’s injury affected the Highlanders’ performance.

“NorthEast United have been very good this season. They could have won the match but the injury to Asamoah (Gyan) who is an important player affected their performance. ATK's performance was fantastic.”

After their opening day defeat against , ATK have produced impressive displays and are now atop the standings. But the Spanish coach has refused to consider the points table and suggested that they are going match by match this season.

“I want to go match by match and not look at the table. I don't want to think about the future. For now, we will enjoy this.”