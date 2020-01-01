Antonio Habas: ATK can do a Liverpool in the ISL final but Liverpool also lost the last match

Antonio Habas is confident that ATK will get the better of Chennaiyin in the final...

trounced 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata earlier this season. The Marina Machans were the better team that night and deservedly bagged the three points.

Incidentally, that particular loss also knocked out ATK from the race for the top spot in the league stage and hence lost the AFC spot to . But Antonio Habas remains confident that the previous result will have no bearing on Saturday's match.

Now the two sides are set to battle it out in the final.

"In football all matches are different. One final is absolutely different from a league match. We have to enjoy the final and try to win it. We have come here with the idea to win the trophy but we have to respect the opponent. This is a special match but for a professional, it is one match more. We have 90 minutes or some more to compete for a win. There is only one final. Maybe some player doesn't have the opportunity to play another final in his career. We need one heart and the whole mind for the final," stated the Spaniard.

The match will be played at an empty Fatorda stadium because of safety restrictions imposed by the Govt. of due to the recent coronavirus outbreak. But Habas is focused only on the match.

"It (spread of Covid-19 caused by the novel coronavirus) is a problem in the world and we have to respect the decision because it is a good decision that is more important than football and for the safety of the people. We would love to have the support and it is different to play without supporters but we have to be a professional to play like this."

From the beginning of the season, Habas maintained that the team is more important than any individual and he stuck to his stance even before the final.

"May be in the last few matches, we had a few problems losing some important players (to injury) in the team. At this moment, the team lost the concentration and dropped from the level that was necessary for winning everyday. And it made a strong impact in the dressing room. That quality that we have in our group, was more important. Chennaiyin had a fantastic second half in the league. They are strong and a very dangerous team but we have our condition and possibility."

Wing-back Michael Soosairaj has not been in his best of form in the last couple of matches but the tactician did not show much concern, even though he will be up against Laldinliana Renthlei.

"All the teams in the world have some problem. If we have no problem, we can do a but Liverpool also lost the last match against . My duty is to make the corrections from the last match. Football is now and here. Tomorrow (Saturday) you have to be at your best," signed off Habas.