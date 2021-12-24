Anti-vaxxers after Shearer show up at wrong address in botched protest
An anti-vaccine group attempted to stage a protest outside the home of former Premier League striker Alan Shearer on Thursday but showed up at the wrong residence.
The incident comes after Shearer had participated in a Premier League video aimed at encouraging people to book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment.
The group meant to serve "legal papers" with "the truth" at "Alan Shearer’s f*cking house”.
What happened?
First, Shearer appeared in the following Premier League video campaign.
Then, on Thursday, the anti-vaxx group attempted to respond with "legal papers" and demonstrate against him.
What has been said?
“Everyone is going to get this, every celebrity, sick of yous," said one of the demonstrators in the video. "Just causing more trouble for us, lies, all lying.
“That’s the truth in that letterbox there, in Alan Shearer’s f*cking house.”
In response, Shearer's Match of the Day co-host Gary Lineker wrote: “Wrong house, wrong cause, all kinds of wrong.”