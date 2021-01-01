Ansu Fati undergoes 'regenerative biological treatment' of knee injury with Barcelona star's return on track

Ansu Fati's recovery from injury is following a "very satisfactory course" following his latest treatment in Barcelona.

star Ansu Fati has undergone regenerative biological treatment on a knee injury as his recovery remains on track.

The winger was ruled out for approximately four months in November after having surgery on a tear to the internal meniscus of his left knee.

Barca confirmed on Monday that Fati's recovery is "following a very satisfactory course."

“First-team player Ansu Fati has undergone a regenerative biological treatment by Dr. Ramon Cugat under the supervision of the club's medical services, with the evolution of his injury following a very satisfactory course,” the club said in a statement on their official website. “Ansu was injured last November in the match against Betis, and was successfully operated on for the injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee by Dr. Cugat.“

The club provided no update on when he might return to action, with initial reports at the time of the injury suggesting he could be sidelined for four months.

Fati scored five goals and provided two assists in 10 games in all competitions this season before suffering his injury against .

The international is expected to be back in contention to play in March, meaning he will likely miss at least the first leg of Barca's last-16 encounter with , which takes place on February 16. The second leg is slated for March 10.

Barca lost two of their first three games after Fati's injury but have since won four and drawn twice in six top-flight fixtures.

They sit fifth in the Liga table, 10 points behind leaders , having played a game more.

While Fati remains sidelined, Samuel Umtiti could be back in contention to face Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The international defender was absent from the squad for the win over on Sunday on account of a stomach complaint, but he was pictured training with the squad in Monday’s recovery session.

Coach Ronald Koeman will not take any chances with the defender, given the injury problems in the squad, but provided he comes through a full session on Tuesday Umtiti is likely to be included for the game with Athletic.