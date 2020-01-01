'Angelino is only unpleasant when he doesn't play' - Nagelsmann praises RB Leipzig's match-winner

The Bundesliga side's coach lauded the influence of Pep Guardiola on the full-back after the Spaniard's impressive display against Istanbul Basaksehir

Angelino has drawn praise from his manager Julian Nagelsmann, who claims the Spaniard has a winning character and is only unpleasant when left out of the side.

The former man was deployed in a position on the left of midfield in RB Leipzig’s clash with in the , and he stole the show with both goals in the 2-0 win at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening.

In total Angelino scored from two of his three shots on goal and provided a key pass, while he also gained possession of the ball six times for a Leipzig side that actually had less possession.

Angelino’s first goal was the standout effort, as he controlled the ball instantly before spinning and firing home a goal Nagelsmann described as “world class.”

The performance will almost certainly secure the 23-year-old an extended run in the side, which will come as a relief to both player and manager.

"Angelino is only unpleasant when he doesn't play, which only happened twice this year. That pretty much describes his character," Nagelsmann said.

"I think Yussi [Yussuf Poulsen] agrees, that he only wants to win. He is like a child that just wants to play all the time. He is almost as bad as me. I'm always playing around with a ball.

"But he just always wants to have the ball and you see him constantly shooting it. After training he wants to continue. He has a massive playing instinct and he just wants to win all the time and play around with a ball.”

Nagelsmann believes he inherited a player who had learned the tools of his trade at Manchester City, and the German feels a lot of credit must go to Pep Guardiola.

Angelino came through the youth ranks at City and spent time in the first team as well as going out on a spate of loan spells, the latest of which took him to Leipzig in January in a temporary deal that was extended for the 2020-21 season with a purchase option included.

"I have to admit, he arrived after working under a great manager,” Nagelsmann said. “I can't just praise myself. He came as a well-developed player.

"We haven't brought many players in from Pep Guardiola, yet, so we can't draw a comparison. But his adaption time was minimal, as he arrived from a great team and a great manager, who surely taught him something.

"He is inquisitive, listens and implements things, as he is a great footballer with an instinct to play.

"He wants to work all the time and Yussi is like that too. So you adapt and show great results. To score his first goal today is world class."