Andre Silva to return to AC Milan after Sevilla lose patience with €38m striker

A man who started life in La Liga with a bang looks in line for a return to Italy after his professional behaviour has been called into question

Andre Silva's future will not be at , Goal understands, with the striker set to return to after a breakdown in relationship with the Spanish club's hierarchy.

Silva hit the ground running after arriving in , netting a hat-trick against on his debut before going on to score a total of seven goals in as many games – including a fine double against .

Such was Silva's form that it seemed a no-brainer that Sevilla would exercise their option to buy the player for €38 million (£33m/$43m), with a man who had struggled to find the net in Milan appearing to have found the perfect club.

The 23-year-old's form soon tailed off, however, with the former man most recently finding the net in January and now looking set to finish the season with just 11 goals despite his electric start to life in .

Indeed, Silva has been sidelined with patella issues, a problem that first began back in March and recurred in April, but there is a feeling at the club that the international is merely buying time in order to feature in the Nations League with a clean bill of health.

Sevilla boss Joaquin Caparros had been publicly defending the forward until recently, staving off questions regarding form and injury, but the coach has changed his tone of late, delivering a thinly veiled criticism of a man believed to be acting unprofessionally.

“Andre Silva won't be ready [to face on Sunday],” the 63-year-old told a press conference. “This a matter to discuss. He had a good start to the season and now he's gone two months without playing.

Article continues below

“I assume Portugal won't call him up. It would be bad for him and his recovery. I imagine they will take Sevilla's medical data in good faith and that UEFA will agree with that. I hope Portugal don't call him and that they respect our medical reports.

“If he goes with his national team this summer... the people of Seville won't understand. He has an issue with his patella that is being treated. I don't think they'll call him up. Surely the medical report of the club that is paying him will be prioritised.

“The only thing that would see the player's reputation called into question is whether he ends up with his national team at the beginning of June. We are not stupid.”