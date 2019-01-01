Andre Ayew’s Swansea City miss out on Championship top spot with Bristol City draw

The South Wales club had the chance to take pole position in the English second-tier, but were let down by the stalemate

played out a 0-0 draw with at Ashton Gate during Saturday afternoon’s Championship encounter.

Andre Ayew was on display for the entire 90 minutes for the Swans.

Steve Cooper’s men had the opportunity of going top of the table after drew with earlier in the day.

However, such chance passed by and the South club remain tied on points with the Yorkshire outfit, but with an inferior goal difference.

It didn’t end well for Swansea who had Jake Bidwell given a straight red card in the closing moments of the game.

29-year old Ayew produced six shots, one going on target. He also made 26 passes, the accuracy standing at 73.1%.

❗️ Updated standings ❗️



Things are heating up in the #SkyBetChampionship!#EFL pic.twitter.com/iueuYAqOi5 — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) September 21, 2019

The Ghanaian made 48 touches which were the third-highest of the Swansea players at Ashton Gate.

Ayew is still looking to open his Swansea account in the Championship this season after five matches, having registered two assists.

The former man has two goals in the League Cup, and his team will be in third-round action against at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.