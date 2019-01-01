Andre Ayew's double inspires Swansea City's comeback win over Northampton Town
Andre Ayew marked his Swansea City return in style with a brace in their 3-1 comeback win over League Two club Northampton Town in the first round of the League Cup.
Ayew was introduced after the hour-mark to make his first appearance in a Swansea shirt since May 2018.
The Liberty Stadium outfit found themselves behind in the 61st minute after Matthew Warburton opened the scoring for the visitors.
With the game nearing the end, the Swans showed resilience in the final 10 minutes, starting with an equaliser in the 80th minute courtesy of Ayew’s header.
80' | GET IN!!!!! 🙌🙌— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 13, 2019
Who else?!@AyewAndre equalises for the #Swans as he beats Cornell to a high ball to head into the empty net.
💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/8pVrSqgHGP#Swans 1-1 @ntfc#SWAvNOR | @Carabao_Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hCX5TDzfjd
Three minutes later George Byers fired Steve Cooper's men ahead before Ayew added his second of the night, two minutes before the end of regulation time.
88' | THE LATE LATE SHOW CONTINUES!!!
@AyewAndre get his second of the game as he reacts quickly to head home after @BenWilmot24 cushioned @G_byers' corner into his path.
💻 Match Centre 👉 https://t.co/8pVrSqgHGP#Swans 3-1 @ntfc#SWAvNOR | @Carabao_Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hZM7gJo3at
The triumph propelled Swansea City to the second round of the League Cup where they will play Cambridge United on August 25.
Following his outstanding performance on Tuesday night, Ayew will be hoping to play a part when the Swans host Preston North End for Saturday’s Championship fixture.