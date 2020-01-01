Andre Ayew seals Swansea City victory with 14th Championship goal of the season

The Black Stars captain is enjoying his best scoring form in the English second division after finding the back of net on Sunday

Andre Ayew scored his 14th goal in the Championship this season to seal 's 2-1 victory against .

The 30-year-old stepped forward to double the hosts lead at the Liberty Stadium with his 66th-minute strike from the penalty spot, 10 minutes after Rhian Brewster opened the scoring.

Ayew who has played 39 Championship games for the Swans in this campaign, was on parade from start to finish, to help them return to winning ways after settling for a 1-1 draw against on Wednesday and conceding a 1-0 loss against bottom-placed Luton Town last Saturday.

In the encounter, the international registered the most shots on target (3) and he also completed the most dribbles (3) as Swansea City secured their 15th league win of the season.

The victory shot Steve Cooper's men to eighth in the Championship table with 60 points from 40 games, to boost their chances of sealing a play-off spot as they are four points behind sixth-placed .

Ayew is currently enjoying his best scoring form in a league season in his career with a contribution of 14 goals and six assists in the English second division so far.

He joined Swansea City from in 2018 and his three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium is expected to expire in June 2021.

Following the Swans' relegation from the Premier League in 2017-18, Ayew moved to the Turkish Super Lig to join on a season-long loan for top-flight football.

During his stay in , the Black Stars captain scored five goals in 38 games for the Yellow-Navy Blues.

Ayew will be aiming to boost Swansea City's push for the play-off when they visit for their next Championship fixture on Wednesday before hosting league leaders on July 12.