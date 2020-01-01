Andre Ayew reveals fitness target at Swansea City ahead of Nottingham Forest assignment

The Ghana star talks about his health ahead of Swansea City's next Championship assignment

attacker Andre Ayew reveals he is yet to regain full fitness despite making a return to action on Wednesday after a brief spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old was a 46th-minute substitute for the Jack Army in their 1-1 draw with in the Championship, capping his comeback with a sublime finish to fetch his side the equaliser.

He had been in the treatment room since sustaining a hamstring injury while on international duty with earlier this month.

"I haven't done too much in the past 10 days. We knew I wasn't 100 per cent ready to start," Ayew explained, as reported by his club's official website.

“If he could have left me out, the gaffer would have done that to prepare me for Sunday, but that's football; you need to be ready.

“As the game was going on, I was preparing to come on. It was important to warm up well and not feel any pain in my hamstring, especially as it's an injury I've had for the first time in my career.

“I had to take care of it, the physio's been doing a great job on me - hours of work trying to get me back as soon as possible.

“I was a bit doubtful for Wednesday night but after this, I'm quite happy with how it felt.

“It wasn't the best, but it'll be better over the next few days and hopefully I'll be 100 per cent on Sunday."

Swansea are set to play as guests of on matchday 14 of the Championship on Sunday.

Wednesday's strike has taken his goal tally to six for the season, having featured in 12 games.

He is unarguably the Jack Army's talisman, a status underlined last season when he netted 16 times in 46 league games to finish the term as the club's top scorer and most valuable player.

Ayew rejoined Swansea for a second spell in 2018 after an unsuccessful stay with .

He first transferred to the -based Premier League club in 2015 from French outfit Olympique .